We have made it to another weekend and this weekend is special in many ways from different events going on live music and we have to show our love for Mom, right? So, we need to make sure we plan properly for this weekend so we're not letting Mom down. Fortunately for you, I have a full list of events and even some ways you can treat Mom to a great weekend all wrapped up in a bow for you. Let's see what this weekend has in store for you.

Fridays On The Plaza Lineup Release

It's going to be a party on the Depot this afternoon with food trucks and the announcement of this year's Fridays On The Plaza lineup. This is happening from Noon until 2 pm, so grab some lunch on the Depot and find out who is playing this year.

Cheyenne Little Theatre's Production Of Cabaret

Mom will love you if you find time to take her to check out this classic. I mean, you could pull off dinner and a show or lunch and a show if you check out Sunday's matinee. Either way, Mom will be happy!

Magic Beans At The Lincoln

Start your weekend right with some live music at The Lincoln, they'll never turn you a stray. All they do is book great shows, and this one is no different.

Live Music At Black Tooth Brewing With Aubrey Dale

Aubrey Dale will be hitting the stage at Black Tooth tonight, go enjoy a locally brewed beer and relax.

Kentucky Derby Brunch At The Metropolitan Downtown For K9s 4 Mobility

Tickets are sold out for this event as of a couple of days ago. The event will include live music from Southern Fryed, silent auctions, and DOGS. All to benefit K9s 4 Mobility.

The Last Winter Farmers Market Of The Season.

If you want all the goods and produce from local farmers and more, head down to the Depot tomorrow morning and get stocked up one last time.

Battle Of The Bands Metal Night

It's been a quick few months where we start off with a Battle of The Bands at The Lincoln. Well, the journey is almost over, this is the last group to perform for us to find out the full lineup for the finals in June.

Mother's Day At The Omelet House

Get your brunch on at The Omelet House. She'll really appreciate the awesome brunch items they have available.

Get our free mobile app

Mother's Day At The Office Bar & Grill

Mom will love you if you take her for a really nice lunch or dinner at The Office Bar & Grill. You can double the fun by taking her to a movie after across the ally.

Mother's Day Picnic At The Louise Events Venue

Who doesn't love a picnic? Mom for sure does. This looks like you can make it an all day event as well.

Mother's Day Brunch At The Metropolitan Downtown

Another great brunch option for Mom, they're suggesting getting reservations. This will go on from 10 AM to 2 PM. You can find out more info here.

Mother's Day Lunch At Danielmarks Brewing Company

If Mom is a craft beer fan, she'll love this. Danielmarks has a Mother's Day Lunch just for her. You can find out more details here.

Mother's Day At Wyoming's Rib And Chop House

If you really want to treat Mom, Rib And Chop House has you covered.

Look! Cheyenne Frontier Days AIRBNB Prices Starting To Balloon CFD AIRBNB prices are on the rise. Check out this beautiful AIRBNB going for 2 grand a night.