Laramie County Sheriff On Tuesday: Restrict Unnecessary Travel

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that while travel conditions around the area are gradually improving after the winter storm that dumped 30 inches of snow on the area this past weekend, people still need to limit their travel.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning:

"Although road conditions are improving, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office kindly asks citizens to only go out for absolute necessity travel. Response is still limited due to the snowstorm."

While some of the more heavily-traveled streets in Cheyenne were plowed as of Tuesday morning, many if not most residential areas remained snow-covered and partially or totally impassable.

Schools, government offices, the Wyoming Legislature, and many banks and private businesses remained closed as well

