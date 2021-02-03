The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is reminding motorists about the ''zero tolerance" policy for people who ignore flashing red school bus lights or bus stop signs.

The agency reminds people that all school buses are now equipped with video cameras, and motorists who violate the bus safety rules can expect a hefty fine, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post says the office has been getting a lot of complaints recently about people ignoring the lights and/or signs, adding ''Not stopping can jeopardize the safety of the child getting on or off the bus.''

School bus safety violations can be issued on the basis of the camera recordings under a law passed by the Wyoming Legislature in 2019, the only such traffic citations that can be issued on the basis of a video recording under current Wyoming law.

