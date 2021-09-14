The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that a 4-foot sinkhole has been discovered early this morning (September 14) on U.S. Highway 30/287 around mile marker 290.

Because of this, only local traffic is able to travel around that area at this time. The stretch of affected road runs between Medicine Bow and Bosler, Wyoming.

A detour will be in place in Rock River, Wyoming for all traffic around the affected area. Use caution and obey all posted speed limits and other traffic control. The estimated reopening time is unknown.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is still investigating the sinkhole and how to repair or mitigate any damages it may have caused.

