Laramie Interfaith Hosting Pop-Up Food Pantry

In partnership with the Food Bank of Wyoming, Laramie Interfaith will be hosting a Pop-Up Food Pantry on Tuesday, June 1.

Distribution will take place in the University of Wyoming South Shuttle Lot from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. There are no income restrictions or applications required for the event.

Available items will include boxes of mixed produce and gallons of milk.

For additional event details, check out Laramie Interfaith’s Facebook page.