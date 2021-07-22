Both Laramie Little League All-Star teams are playing well at the District 2 Little League Tournament in Torrington.

The Laramie 11-12-year-old all-stars or Majors team is 2-0, as is, the Laramie 9-10-year-old all-stars or Minors team.

Both teams will play Torrington at 7 p.m. today for a spot in the championship game on Friday. If they lose, a team would play in an elimination game on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Laramie 11-12 All-Stars

The Laramie Majors defeated Platte County 11-1 in their first game on Monday. Laramie scored in all four innings. Laramie’s biggest inning was a four-run third inning. The all-stars had seven hits and took advantage of eight walks, a hit batter, and two errors by Platte County.

On Tuesday, the Laramie Majors team slipped past Gillette, 3-2. The game-winning run came on a hit batter with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Laramie had just two hits in the victory but benefitted from three walks and six errors by Gillette.

Laramie 9-10 All-Stars

The Laramie Minors team won its first-round game against Douglas, 6-1, on Monday. A four-run sixth inning helped Laramie pull away for the victory. The all-stars had just seven hits but also drew seven walks and took advantage of five errors by Douglas.

Laramie blew out Casper, 19-1, in just three innings on Tuesday. The Minors squad scored 10 runs in the first inning, which set the tone. Laramie had only seven hits but was helped by 13 walks, and Casper committed five errors. Three pitchers combined to allow only one run on one hit.