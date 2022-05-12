Laramie Man Accused of Stealing Graham Crackers, Vacuums From Walmart
A Laramie man is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly stealing nearly $1,100 worth of items from the Walmart in Laramie.
Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers were called to the store on May 7 for a report of a shoplifting that occurred on April 29.
"The investigation resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Anthony R. Snodgrass for felony theft," Thompson said in a release.
Thompson says Snodgrass stole "everything from landscaping supplies to vacuums to graham crackers."
If convicted, Snodgrass could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
7 Facts You Probably Don't Know About Laramie, WY
Explore interesting tidbits about Laramie, Wyoming.