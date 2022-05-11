Music festivals are always fun for everyone! Especially when they make their way to Wyoming. Sure, this one might be a little bit of a road trip from the southeast corner of the Cowboy State, but they definitely picked a great time for this one given that it's during the first weekend in July.

Just a while back, Reggae in the Rockies was announced to be coming to Melvin Brewing in Alpine, WY. Regardless of what genre you listen to, what better music festival to have just outside one of the most popular breweries throughout the state. Not to mention, the incredible scenery that we know we get to experience in the Cowboy State.

Reggae in the Rockies is planned for July 2nd-3rd (Saturday and Sunday). Given that's this year's 'July 4th weekend', it's definitely a premiere spot for a potential road trip.

Dave Walters, festival organizer, recently told East Idaho News what a celebration it is for the reggae community within the friendly social setting:

If you go to a reggae concert, you’re guaranteed to come back with a dozen or so friends that you didn’t have before...There’s a lot of love and a lot of support. It’s that type of environment. That’s how my wife and I fell in love with the reggae genre and the community.

The lineup for the two-day festival consists of ten bands total. Saturday will be headlined by Common Kings on Saturday night, then Fortunate Youth on Sunday.

The full lineup looks like this:

July 2nd Common Kings (headliner) Indubious Cole & the Thrones Chanman Roots Band Nattali Rize

July 3rd Fortunate Youth (headliner) The Expendables Arise Roots Vana Liya Funk&Gonzo



Tickets to the festival can be purchased at the link provided here. Parking and camping are free. Kids 12 & under will also receive free admission to the festival.

In case you were looking for a road trip to getaway for Independence Day weekend, there's a great option out west in Alpine at Reggae in the Rockies!

The Top 10 Concert Crowds In Cheyenne Frontier Days History

READ MORE: 13 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days

Who Has Played The Most Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts?

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021