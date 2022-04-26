Laramie Police Dept. Posts Calls Report For Last week

Laramie Police Dept. Posts Calls Report For Last week

Laramie Police say they conducted 93 traffic stops last week, out of a total of 504 calls. That's according to a post on the Laramie Police Department Facebook page.

Some of the other more common issues Laramie Police dealt with included 18 calls dealing with domestic animal reports and 27 investigations of suspicious activities.

Below is the entire report:

