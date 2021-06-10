Laramie Rangers Split Conference Action at Cheyenne

It took an extra day but the Laramie Rangers gained a split of their conference doubleheader in Cheyenne on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Laramie took the opener 11-2 but dropped the nightcap 7-1.

Manager Aaron Lozano said, “One of the adages is you want to sweep at home and pick up a split on the road. Unfortunately, we got swept at home (two weeks ago), but coming over here (to Cheyenne) and picking up a split, I think that’s a good thing.”

The twin bill started on Tuesday but was stopped during the top of the seventh inning due to lightning. That delay turned into a major hailstorm and wiped out the conference games. Since these were conference games, they had to be played, and so they resumed them on Wednesday at Powers Field.

In the first game, Ryan Chamberlain shut down Cheyenne. He threw 62 pitches in six innings pitched. Chamberlain allowed only three hits and no runs with two walks and a strikeout. He added two hits, including a double, three RBI’s, and two runs scored.

Lozano knows what Chamberlain did against Post Six isn’t easy to do.

“Ryan’s a guy who takes things that happen to him and uses them as motivation. What I’m talking about is, this is a guy who was named second-team all-state last year. He was honored by that, but he said I guess I’ve got to go show them I’m a first-team player. That’s not disrespectful on his part, that’s him saying I guess I’ve got to step it up. That’s been his mission all year, and I think as the bat’s coming around, he’s really kind of making that case this year, and that game is a perfect example.”

Chamberlain’s performance was helped by a 12-hit attack for Laramie on offense. Garrett Dodd added three hits and drove in a run, while Aidan Morris and Brandon Chavez added two hits apiece.

Laramie scored three runs in the second, third, and fourth innings. It was 9-0 when the game was delayed on Tuesday night. The Rangers added two runs in the seventh on Wednesday. Morris had an RBI double, and Dodd followed with an RBI single for an 11-0 lead.

Cheyenne scored twice in the seventh for the final margin.

In game two, Colter McAnelly slowed down Laramie. He had a perfect game going until Mason Branch broke it up thanks to a two-out double to left field. Morris followed with an RBI single for the Rangers’ only run of the game.

McAnelly gave up the one run on three hits with 13 strikeouts. Cheyenne scored two runs in the fourth. A three-run inside-the-park home run by Keldon Hastings made it 5-0 in the fifth. Zack Costopolous added a two-run home run in the sixth.

Brandon Chavez took the loss for Laramie. He allowed seven runs, only six earned on 12 hits. Chavez walked two and struck out two. He threw 79 pitches in six innings.

Lozano added, “I was pleased with how Brandon threw. (We) had a couple of unfortunate, I think, sun balls that confused our outfield a little bit… You can’t ask much more of your starting pitcher than to be efficient like that.”

The Rangers are now off until next Tuesday, June 15, when they host the Casper Oilers in a twin bill at Cowboy Field. The first game is at 3 p.m.