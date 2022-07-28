Laramie Road Closure: Flint St. From 3rd Thru 4th St.

The City of Laramie just announced the closure of Flint St. from 3rd through 4th St. due to the installation of a traffic signal by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The closure began today, July 28th. The City of Laramie did not give an indication of the length of the closure.

Laramie drivers should expect delays due to detours around the closure.

For more information on the closure, click here.