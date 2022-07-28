Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade Goers Brave Cool, Wet Weather

Cloudy, wet weather and unusually cool temperatures failed to deter some hardy souls from turning out for Thursday's Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne.

The area was deluged with a heavy downpour around 5 a.m., with intermittent rain happening over the next few hours. While the rain had stopped mainly by parade time, the parade route remained wet and temperatures cool compared to what is typical for the event.

While parade attendance was smaller than the procession's typical number, it's still likely that thousands of people turned out for the cavalcade.

Some even staked out a spot to watch the parade more than an hour ahead of the 9 a.m. start:

Doug Raandall, Townsquare Media Doug Randall, Townsquare Media loading...

Thursday's parade was the third of four for CFD 2022. The final parade is slated for 9. a.m. on Saturday.

The third and final free pancake breakfast will be held on Friday morning at 7 in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.