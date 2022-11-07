Laramie’s Small Business Owner, This Workshop’s FOR YOU

Small Business Saturday is right around the corner! If you have a small business, you won’t want to miss this.

Join the Wyoming Community Navigator Program for an engaging workshop where you will learn to build anticipation and a pipeline of potential customers eager to purchase from you on Small Business Saturday.

The online workshop will be sharing some tips for creating a memorable (& social media shareable) experience for your customers during and immediately following the sale. As well as ways to delight and keep your customers coming back for more of what you sell after Small Business Saturday!

Oh, and did we mention? This event is absolutely FREE!

The Event

Date : Thursday, November 10

: Thursday, November 10 Time : 11 AM - 12 PM

: 11 AM - 12 PM Cost : FREE

: FREE Location : Online

: Online Registration: https://www.wyomingsbdc.org/events/leveraging-small-business-saturday-to-create-raving-repeat-customers/

About the presenter

Michelle Talbert is a relationship marketing strategist and coworking space founder. She’s been featured in Forbes, The Washington Post, and other major publications.

In January 2020, she opened Her Power Space, a Woman forward, Men welcoming boutique coworking space near Fort Lauderdale, FL. In response to the pandemic’s impact on the small business community, created the No Small Business Left Behind® series highlighting 200 small businesses, to date.

In August 2022 Michelle celebrated the Grand Opening of her second location, Her Power Space Too. Michelle graduated from Cornell University and received her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania, with a business certificate from Wharton.