Virtual Central Asian Awareness Day at UW

The University of Wyoming’s Central Asian Student Association (CASA) will be celebrating its seventh annual Central Asian Awareness Day and Navruz with a virtual program Saturday, March 20.

This year’s theme is “Virtual Central Asian Awareness Day.”

The main program is from 2-3:30 p.m. via Zoom and can be accessed on Facebook.

Navruz is one of the most treasured holidays in Central Asia, Iran and Azerbaijan, and is sometimes known as the Persian New Year. It is an opportunity to celebrate nature and welcome the new year during the spring equinox.

CASA, established in October 2011 as a recognized student organization at UW, was formed to create and promote a better understanding of Central Asia and its rich culture and history among students, faculty and the local community.