Large Hail, A Few Tornadoes Possible In SE Wyoming On Wednesday

After a nice day is expected for southeast Wyoming today, [May 25], The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms, golf-ball-size hail, and even a few tornadoes are possible in southeast Wyoming on Wednesday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Here's the thunderstorm outlook for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle from the Storm Prediction Center for today and Wednesday. A dry day today, with no thunderstorms expected. Conditions change Wednesday as winds shift southeasterly with a cold front stalling over the area Wednesday afternoon. Right now, it looks like severe thunderstorms will be possible across most of the area, especially east of the Laramie Range. A Slight Risk Area for severe thunderstorms covers the Nebraska Panhandle to just east of I-25 in southeast Wyoming. A Marginal Risk Area for severe thunderstorms from the I-25 Corridor, west to Rawlins has been outlined on the graphic for Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms will be possible with this activity with the main hazards of 60+ mph winds and golf ball or larger size hail. A few tornadoes can't be fully ruled out either with these severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned through the day for more updates.