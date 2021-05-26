Large Hail, A Few Tornadoes Possible In SE Wyoming, Panhandle
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of large hail, strong winds, and maybe even a few tornadoes across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening [May 26].
Hail up to baseball size is possible in the Panhandle this afternoon, and the best chance for tornadoes is in the southern Panhandle area.
Southeast Wyoming could see golfball size hail. The weather service issued this weather situation report this morning:
- Marginal to Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms for the area this afternoon and early evening. A cold front currently moving into southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle will wave north as a warm front this afternoon. Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along this front.
- Very large hail to golf ball size expected with storms over southeast Wyoming, with base ball sized hail in the Nebraska Panhandle. Downburst winds to 70 mph and a few tornadoes are possible this afternoon and early evening.
- Storms expected to form over the Laramie Range around noon time today and the Nebraska Panhandle around 3 PM. Storm threat eases from west to east early to mid evening
