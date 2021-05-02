Rock Springs Police Investigate Bareback Saloon Stabbing

Rock Springs Police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning at the Bareback Saloon, a strip club in downtown Rock Springs.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:

On the morning of May 1, 2021, at approximately 1:50 a.m., the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a stabbing incident that occurred at the Bareback Saloon, 729 Pilot Butte Avenue. The victim is a 39-year-old male that suffered a puncture wound to his left side. The suspect has been identified.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have any information or witnessed the incident, please contact the Rock Springs Police Department Detective Division at (307)352-1588.

Police at last report had not released the name of either the suspect of the victim.