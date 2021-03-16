LCSD1 Calls Off School for Third Straight Day Due to Snow

Laramie County School District 1 schools will be closed again Wednesday as Cheyenne continues to dig out from this past weekend's historic snowstorm.

"For the safety of all due to ongoing hazardous conditions in the community, and to allow Public Works staff to clear roadways, the district will be closed," LCSD1 said.

The district says any closure or delay information beyond Wednesday will be communicated prior to 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, 30.8 inches of snow fell in Cheyenne late Saturday morning through late Sunday night.

City of Cheyenne officials say cleanup could take several days.