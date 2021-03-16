LCSD1 Calls Off School for Third Straight Day Due to Snow
Laramie County School District 1 schools will be closed again Wednesday as Cheyenne continues to dig out from this past weekend's historic snowstorm.
"For the safety of all due to ongoing hazardous conditions in the community, and to allow Public Works staff to clear roadways, the district will be closed," LCSD1 said.
The district says any closure or delay information beyond Wednesday will be communicated prior to 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, 30.8 inches of snow fell in Cheyenne late Saturday morning through late Sunday night.
City of Cheyenne officials say cleanup could take several days.
Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021
After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.
The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.
Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).