Wyoming Makes Other States Look Wimpy On Snow Days

Not every region of the country knows how to handle snow.

To be fair, not every region of the country sees winter events as we have out West.

Let's give credit to the New England states. They get it.

SNOW FLURRIES: 
East Coast - Commute time Increases by 50%.
The South - Mild PANIC and feeling of DOOM!
Wyoming- Maybe wear long sleeve shirt today.

1 - 4 INCHES OF SNOW:
East Coast - Travel Advisories.
The South - Schools Closed.
Wyoming- Brush off the grill before tailgating party.

4 - 8 INCHES OF SNOW:
East Coast - Air traffic diverted. Flights delayed or canceled.
The South - Stores emptied of bread and milk.
Wyoming- Walk the dog before the snow gets too high for him to poop.

8 - 12 INCHES OF SNOW:
East Coast - TV channels reporting 24/7 on "SNOWMAGEDDON."
The South - STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED!
Wyoming - Lines at the liquor store for beer and booze is a bit longer.

12 - 24 INCHES OF SNOW:
East Coast - THE ENTIRE TOWN IS SHUT DOWN.
The South - NATIONAL GUARD CALLED IN!
Wyoming - A little late to work today.

36 + INCHES OF SNOW!
East Coast - Jim Cantore Spotted!
The South - People huddling in their homes - whimpering.
Wyoming - OH BOY! A SNOW DAY!!!!!!

Wyoming Snow Day

Wednesday's Storm across the state left a beautiful mess

Wyoming Shelter Dogs Having Fun In The Snow

If you enjoy these pictures, please consider following the links above to give back to these organizations that help feed and shelter Wyoming animals, especially on snowy days like this: 
