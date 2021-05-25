LCSD1 High School Graduation Ceremonies Scheduled for This Week

Laramie County School District 1 high school graduation ceremonies are set to take place this week starting tomorrow and again on Thursday and Friday.

The ceremonies will once again take place at Frontier Park and will follow protocols similar to those used in 2020. The dates are listed below:

Wednesday, May 26, 1 p.m., Triumph High

Wednesday, May 26, 3 p.m., South High

Thursday, May 27, 3 p.m., East High

Friday, May 28, 3 p.m., Central High

"We greatly appreciate the support we have received from Cheyenne Frontier Days," said LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown. "Allowing for the use of Frontier Park enabled us to host meaningful in-person graduation ceremonies last year (and) we are looking forward to honoring our 2021 graduates as well."

Brown says the district had inquired about hosting some of the ceremonies on Saturday, but the facility was already booked.