LCSD1 Schools to Remain Closed Tuesday

Laramie County School District 1 buildings and facilities will be closed again Tuesday, the district announced Monday afternoon.

"For the safety of all due to ongoing hazardous conditions in the community, and to allow Public Works staff to clear roadways, the district will be closed," LCSD1 said in a message.

The district says any closure or delay information beyond Tuesday will be communicated prior to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, 30.8 inches of snow fell in Cheyenne late Saturday morning through late Sunday night.

City of Cheyenne officials say cleanup could take several days.