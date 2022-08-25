The 2022 ACM Honors took place on Aug. 24 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.

Little Big Town attended the awards shows and stepped onstage to honor Lambert, singing a rendition of Lambert's 2010 hit, "The House That Built Me."

Fox shared a clip of the award-winning group's performance online after the pre-taped program aired on Tuesday night (Sept. 13). In the video below, the band offer their own unique take on the emotional song that Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin co-wrote. In the clip, all four band members sing harmony on the chorus while Jimi Westbrook and Philip Sweet play acoustic guitar.

The emotional performance caused Lambert to tear up as she watched from the audience.

Other artists who received awards at the event include Shania Twain (ACM Poet’s Award), Morgan Wallen (ACM Milestone Award), Chris Stapleton (ACM Spirit Award) and Hardy (ACM Songwriter of the Year). The television series Yellowstone received the ACM Film Award.

Kelsea Ballerini attended and performed, notably sporting Shania Twain's vintage dress from the 1999 Grammy Awards.

ACM Honors typically takes place months after the ACM Awards, and it honors special award recipients, off-camera ACM winners and ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards honorees. Carly Pearce hosted the ceremony in 2022.