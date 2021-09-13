LOOK: ‘Cars, Cigars, & Guitars’ Charity Event Dazzles Cheyenne

This past weekend, five local charities benefitted from the 2nd annual 'Cars, Cigars, & Guitars Under the Stars' Classic Car Show event. The event took place at the Greek Ponderosa Car Corral in north Cheyenne and car enthusiasts enjoyed every second of it.

The event raised money for local charities such as Girls on the Run, Comea Shelter, Skills USA, K9’s For Mobility & Unaccompanied Students Initiative. The Cheyenne AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 will be put forth their volunteer efforts to help run this event.

The annual event has been established as the Premier Charity Classic Car Show in the Tri-State Region. For all attendants, just getting to walk around in awe at some of these beauties was more than worth it for the price of admission. Let's take a sneak peak...

2021 Cars, Cigars, & Guitars Under the Stars

This is just a fraction of some of the amazing vehicles that were out at 2021's Cars, Cigars, Guitars Under the Stars. You can find out more about this year's event through their Facebook page. See you next year, Wyoming car enthusiasts!

