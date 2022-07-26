Cheyenne Frontier Days Schedule For July 26, 2022

Here is the schedule of events for Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 26:

Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. This will be the second of four CFD Grand Parades for 2022.

It will follow the route shown on the map below:

DTMapWeb2021 loading...

PARK-N-RIDE

10 A.M.–12:30 A.M.: Located at I-25 & Happy Jack

FRONTIER PARK ARENA

• 9:30 & 10:30 A.M.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum

• 11:45 A.M.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment including Junior Barrel Racing

• 12:45 P.M.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days™ “Daddy of ‘em All®” Rodeo

• 7:45 P.M.: Frontier Nights® PBR TEAM SERIES EVENT

CARNIVAL/MIDWAY

• 10:30 A.M.–9:30 P.M.: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Exhibit Hall

• 10:30 A.M.–MIDNIGHT: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Carnival Midway & Shopping

• 11 A.M.–MIDNIGHT: Buckin’ A Saloon. DJ music and dancing

OFF PARK

• 9 A.M.: Grand Parade Downtown

• 10 A.M. - 7 PM: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program in Lion's Park

CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS™ OLD WEST MUSEUM & STORE

• 8 A.M.–7 P.M.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show

• 8 A.M.–7 P.M.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Store

THE GARDEN

• 11 A.M.–8 P.M.: Relax and Recharge

• 5–8 P.M.: Live music & dancing with Mountain Duo

INDIAN VILLAGE

• 11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances

• 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing

• 2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player

OLD FRONTIER TOWN

• 10:30 A.M.–8 P.M.: Petting Zoo

• 11 A.M.–8 P.M.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances from 11 a.m.–Noon & 4–7 p.m.