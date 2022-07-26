Cheyenne Frontier Days Schedule For July 26, 2022
Here is the schedule of events for Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 26:
Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. This will be the second of four CFD Grand Parades for 2022.
It will follow the route shown on the map below:
PARK-N-RIDE
10 A.M.–12:30 A.M.: Located at I-25 & Happy Jack
FRONTIER PARK ARENA
• 9:30 & 10:30 A.M.: Behind the Chutes Tours. Meet at CFD Old West Museum
• 11:45 A.M.: Pre-Rodeo Entertainment including Junior Barrel Racing
• 12:45 P.M.: Grand Entry & Cheyenne Frontier Days™ “Daddy of ‘em All®” Rodeo
• 7:45 P.M.: Frontier Nights® PBR TEAM SERIES EVENT
CARNIVAL/MIDWAY
• 10:30 A.M.–9:30 P.M.: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Exhibit Hall
• 10:30 A.M.–MIDNIGHT: Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Carnival Midway & Shopping
• 11 A.M.–MIDNIGHT: Buckin’ A Saloon. DJ music and dancing
OFF PARK
• 9 A.M.: Grand Parade Downtown
• 10 A.M. - 7 PM: BLM Wild Horse & Burro Program in Lion's Park
CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS™ OLD WEST MUSEUM & STORE
• 8 A.M.–7 P.M.: CFD Old West Museum & CFD Western Art Show
• 8 A.M.–7 P.M.: Shopping at the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Store
THE GARDEN
• 11 A.M.–8 P.M.: Relax and Recharge
• 5–8 P.M.: Live music & dancing with Mountain Duo
INDIAN VILLAGE
• 11:15 a.m., 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Native American Dance Performances
• 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.: Interactive Cultural Sharing
• 2 p.m. & 5:15 p.m.: Native American Flute Player
OLD FRONTIER TOWN
• 10:30 A.M.–8 P.M.: Petting Zoo
• 11 A.M.–8 P.M.: Sidewinder Saloon. Live performances from 11 a.m.–Noon & 4–7 p.m.
