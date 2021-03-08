LOOK: VIntage Postcards Showing-Off Cheyenne Frontier Days Through the Years
LOOK: VIntage Postcards Showing-Off Cheyenne Frontier Days Through the Years
Postcards have been a thing since the mid-1800s. Sending pictures and short messages on card-stock paper to friends and families really took off in the first half of the 20th century. While not quite popular today, they still exist, and collecting postcards even has a special name, Deltiology.
Postcards were made for a lot of things, like vacation destinations and events. Cheyenne Frontier Days was the source of many. On the auction site eBay we found a lot of vintage postcards with fascinating pictures of Cheyenne and the Daddy of 'Em All.
