It's not often that you find many homes listed that have a property that covers nearly 100 acres, but also has its own airstrip and airplane hangar! That sounds pretty absurd, right? Of course it is! But that's what this particular property contains.

The property is aptly known as the 'Freedom Air Ranch' and has a 360 degree view of mountains for all to see. The views contains mountains from the Black Mountain and Salt River Ranges.

According to the property's listing in Mansion Global, the airstrip is approved by the Federal Aviation Authority. It includes 2,000 feet of groomed turf and an additional 600-foot road extension.

The ranch was built in 2007 for a retired pilot for American Airlines who lived in the residence. The hangar stored two planes that were owned by the pilot. The hangar space is even bigger than the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom 2,192 square foot home that contains cathedral ceilings, hickory floors, oversized windows, a metal roof, and a rustic barn wood exterior.

The hangar also features an epoxy floor, insulated door, and a sitting area. Did I mention there's a viewing tower on top of the roof that contains a game area and a deck? It has that too.

The property is near national forests, which pretty much surround the entire area. It's also near ski resorts and is just a 45-minute drive from Jackson Hole, WY. It's in Freedom, WY, which is a fitting town for it. Engel & Volkers Jackson Hole realty company lists the property at $6,895,000. You can contact them about the listing at the link provided here.

