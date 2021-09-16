Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and more came together on Sept. 13 for a monumental benefit concert that raised money for middle Tennesseans in need. Loretta Lynn shares that her Hometown Rising concert was a huge success, pulling in more than $900,000 and counting.

The tally sits at $933,000, Lynn revealed on Thursday (Sept. 16). The United Way of Humphreys County will distribute that money to those in need after an Aug. 21 disaster that killed 20, left more that 270 homes destroyed and damaged more than 500 structures.

Donations are still being accepted. Text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321 to pitch in.

Lynn didn't attend the concert, but says she loved the performances, and while some of the images and video footage are heartbreaking, she appreciates seeing the resilience of her community. The Loretta Lynn Ranch took a hit from heavy rains and floods, and her ranch foreman, Wayne Spears, was killed in the tragedy.

"I've heard from so many friends that the show Monday night that my friends put together for our community not only raised money, but it also raised spirits after a long few weeks of loss and heartbreak," Lynn says.

Chris Janson, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Brittney Spencer, Breland and Keith Urban also performed on Monday night. The sold-out show was livestreamed from the Grand Ole Opry on multiple Circle TV platforms. It's available for replay for a limited time below.