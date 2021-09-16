Famous YouTuber Hikes Up Wyoming’s Bighorns, Dodging Snakes

What do you do if you're a famous YouTube contributor and you want to climb Wyoming's Fireball Peak? You dodge rattlesnakes because the snakes don't care if you're famous or not and that's exactly what happened.

If you're not familiar with Harold Baldr, you likely don't follow any hiking people on YouTube. Last time I checked, Harold had over 2.1 million followers. He recently adventured in Wyoming and decided to climb the Wyoming Bighorns (he named them Fireball Peak). Before doing that, he stopped in Sheridan to talk to Game and Fish about how likely it was that he would encounter rattlesnakes. The answer from them to Harold was VERY. After hearing that news, he shared this little quip:

So off I went, somewhat nervous, but in high spirits, blissfully unaware that this was about to become the greatest hike I've ever undertaken... and that by the end of the day I would've named and survived a new mountain called Fireball Peak

In typical Harold style, his Wyoming adventure began with some drama featuring Harold being carried down some rapids.

Most of us that have spent a lot of time in the backcountry of Wyoming know that you're generally OK if you stay on the beaten path. While you will definitely encounter some rattlers on trails, many times they're just sunning themselves and can be easily avoided. The problem is that Harold likes to hike over rocky terrain. That's also known as ideal rattlesnake habitat.

Wyoming Game and Fish has some helpful tips about how to avoid unwanted rattlesnake attention. They include avoiding rocky terrain (sorry, Harold) and not putting your feet or hands where you can't see them. Having readily accessible access to a device (with a good signal) to potentially call 911 is a good idea, too. Unfortunately for Harold is he didn't have a signal on Fireball Peak. It's a good thing he is a seasoned hiker that was also a good listener. At one point of his hike, he heard hissing and immediately retreated. He chose wisely.

Harold is a must-follow on YouTube if you enjoy the outdoors and hiking. Very cool that he chose our backyard for his latest adventure.

