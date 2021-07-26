Loveland police arrested 41-year-old Timothy Brian Sourp for alleged involvement in a vehicular homicide on July 24, 2021.

Police responded to a report from Orchards Shopping Center in Loveland saying a woman was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. She was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies at about 11 p.m. on July 23, 2021. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A little after midnight, Sourp was taken into custody under suspicion of several charges including alleged vehicular homicide, domestic violence, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Sourp was booked to Larimer County Jail shortly following his arrest according to the official media release from the Loveland Police Department.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld by police while they await further information.