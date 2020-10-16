PRCA Ram Mountain Sates Finals Rodeo Will Be Without Fans

The pandemic has deprived us of many things, but at the very least it won’t be depriving Colorado of its rodeos—mostly. Next week, the PRCA Ram Mountain States Circuit Finals will be held at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, but with one key difference: There’ll be no fans in the stands.

But just because we won’t be able to buy some kettle corn doesn’t mean we won’t be able to experience the best the West has to offer. According to a press release, during the weekend of Oct. 23-Oct. 24, we’ll be able to watch the rodeo remotely via the Cowboy Channel, whether that means you’ll be catching the show from your TV or your laptop. If you fancy a particular event, you can even find specific air dates and stream times on The Ranch Events Complex’s social media and website (though as of this writing, those have not yet been released).

Otherwise, the rodeo will be performing from 7-9:30 p.m. on Friday, and 1-3:30 and 7-9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Besides the general rodeo, the top 12 buckaroos in each category will go head-to-head in all the events you’re accustomed to seeing: Bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping and bull riding.

With all the competitors hailing from Colorado or Wyoming, it’s sure to be a good show, even if we can’t be there in person. In the meantime, the Budweiser Events Center and The Ranch Events Complex are sparing no expense to ensure the safety of rodeo officials and participants, including social distancing, masks, temperature checks and regular cleanings.

So, be sure to dust off your boots and check in on the Cowboy Channel to prepare for next week’s rodeo.

​