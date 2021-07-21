Luke Bryan Is Giving Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani an ‘Embarrassing’ Wedding Gift

Luke Bryan is getting ready to send Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani a box full of gifts to celebrate their recent wedding ... and he says they can expect "funny, sarcastic" gifts that will be "embarrassing."

In a new interview with People, the country superstar, who is longtime friends with Shelton, says he wasn't invited to Shelton and Stefani's wedding, which took place on July 3 in a beautiful private chapel on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. The couple deliberately kept the wedding and reception low-key and intimate, trying to avoid a celebrity circus and focus on family. In fact, Bryan didn't even know the wedding was happening.

"I found out with the rest of the world," Bryan tells People, "But ... I have started my mental wedding gift soirée. I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there."

"They'll be funny, sarcastic items, so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it," he adds, laughing.

Stefani and Shelton met in 2014 when they were both working as coaches on The Voice. They began dating in 2015, after her divorce from singer Gavin Rossdale and his from Miranda Lambert. The couple announced their engagement on Oct. 27, 2020.

Bryan tells People he doesn't really have any advice for the newlyweds.

"The beauty of Gwen and Blake is they're at the perfect age to rekindle marriage, and they've both been in certainly public divorces," he observes. "I don't need to give those two any advice."

"I mean, all the pictures from the wedding just say everything," he continues. "They were made for each other, and [though] it took them a few years to find one another, I'm just very happy that they did find each other."

