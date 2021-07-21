WHP Asking for Votes in 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is asking for your vote in this year's "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.

Put on by the American Association of State Troopers and now in its eighth year, the contest is a friendly competition between state police agencies to see who will land in a calendar for the following year.

Voting opened yesterday, July 20, and runs through noon (EST) on Aug. 3.

Below are the photos that were submitted for this year's contest.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol

Alaska State Troopers

Arizona Department of Public Safety

Arkansas State Police

California Highway Patrol

Colorado State Patrol

Delaware State Police

Florida Highway Patrol

Georgia State Patrol

Idaho State Police

Illinois State Police

Indiana State Police

Iowa State Patrol

Kansas Highway Patrol

Kentucky State Police

Louisiana State Police

Maine State Police

Massachusetts State Police

Michigan State Police

Minnesota State Patrol

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Montana Highway Patrol

Nebraska State Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol

New Hampshire State Police

New Jersey State Police

New Mexico State Police

New York State Police

North Carolina Highway Patrol

North Dakota Highway Patrol

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Oregon State Police

Pennsylvania State Police

South Carolina Highway Patrol

South Dakota Highway Patrol

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Texas Department of Public Safety

Utah Highway Patrol

Vermont State Police

Virginia State Police

Washington State Patrol

West Virginia State Police

Wisconsin State Patrol

Wyoming Highway Patrol

To cast your vote for which state you think has the best-looking cruiser, click here.

The winner will be presented with the "Best Looking Cruiser Award" and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar."

The calendars will be available for purchase at statetroopers.org beginning Oct. 1. Sales will beneft with the AAST Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.