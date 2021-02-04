Big O Tires in Cheyenne Raised $5K for Friday Food Bag

Big O Tires in Cheyenne hosted their annual 'Driven for the Community' holiday event from November 30th through December 20th. The event helped to raise funds for the Friday Food Bag Foundation. On January 15, 2021, Big O Tires was able to present a check to the Friday Food Bag Foundation for $5,000.

To help raise the funds for the foundation, Big O Tires would offer an oil change voucher to anyone that made a donation of $35 or more to the Friday Food Bag Foundation.

According to a press release, Jack Floyd, owner of Big O Tires in Cheyenne, had this to say about the event:

“Customers showed up strong to help our community...The $5,000 they helped us raise will cover the cost for the Friday Food Bag Foundation to deliver one thousand bags of food to children in need!

The Friday Food Bag Foundation's mission is to partner with the community to provide nutritious food to children who might not eat well, or at all, on the weekends. The impressive steady growth of the non-profit organization now has them delivering 1,000 bags of food each week. To learn more about the efforts and mission of the Friday Food Bag Foundation, visit cheyenneffbag.org.

Since the start of the 'Driven for the Community' in 2014, over $25,000 have raised for local non-profits. To check out all of Big O Tires services, check them out at bigotires.com.