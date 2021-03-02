Luke Bryan’s ‘Down to One’ Becomes His 26th Career Country Chart-Topper

Luke Bryan has racked up yet another No. 1 hit song, bringing his current single, "Down to One" to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts.

An easy-going love song that delivers on a number of country radio's perennial favorite themes — nostalgia, a rural date night and young love — "Down to One" was co-written by Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman. That's a familiar crew for Bryan; in fact, "Down to One" marks the ninth radio single that Davidson co-wrote for the country hitmaker. Among the most famous of those are "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" and "That's My Kind of Night."

"I absolutely love this song!" Bryan says of his newest No. 1 hit. "'Down to One' has a melody that just locked me in the first time I heard it. I know a lot of artists feel this way, but I'm definitely looking forward to doing this one live."

"Down to One"'s radio success brings Bryan up to a whopping 26 career chart-toppers on country radio. That's an impressive streak for the singer, who has bested many of his country superstar peers: Jason Aldean has 22 career hits across Billboard's Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, for example, and Dierks Bentley has 17.

However, Bryan's got a ways to go before he reaches record-breaking territory: The country star who holds the highest number of career No. 1 songs is George Strait, with a jaw-dropping 60 chart-topping singles across all charts.

In addition to contributing to his mounting total of career No. 1 hits, "Down to One" also marks the fourth consecutive single from his newest album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, to hit the top spot on the country charts. Previous hit singles off of the record include "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and "One Margarita."

Born Here Live Here Die Here arrived in August 2020, and in April 2021, Bryan will follow it up with a deluxe version of the project. The new package features six additional tracks, and in a February 2021 livestream announcing the deluxe album, the singer previewed two of them: "Country Does" and "Waves."

