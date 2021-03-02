Update on COVID-19 Vaccinations and Rapid Vaccine Event

COVID-19 vaccinations within Albany County for individuals within Phases 1a and 1b, priority groups 1-10, are available till the end of the week.

A complete list of Phase 1A and 1B priority groups can be found here.

Get our free mobile app

Please call (307) 766-8222 to schedule your vaccination appointment unless it has already been scheduled through your place of employment.

Pole Mountain Pharmacy will be utilizing their incoming vaccine shipment to host a Rapid Vaccine Event on Thursday March 4 and Friday March 5. This event will be held at the Old Armory, located on 30th Street. Appointments can be scheduled online.