Luke Bryan's doing well after heartbreak -- "except for every little once in a while," he admits -- in his new song "Drink a Little Whiskey Down." The country superstar dropped the track on Friday (March 5).

Written by Bryan, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson, the song's melody is musical sadness, accented by steel guitar. Throughout the verses, the protagonist appears to be doing just fine: The woman who broke his heart is pretty much out of his life, both physically and mentally, and he's moved on -- almost. Her memory creeps back in from time to time, and that's when he turns to the bottle.

"Drink a little whiskey, drink a little whiskey down / When the wonderin' if you miss me, missin' you comes around," Bryan sings in the chorus. "Yeah, it don't happen like it used to happen / But when it does, I twist off the cap and / Drink a little whiskey, drink a little whiskey down."

"Drink a Little Whiskey Down" is one of six new songs on the deluxe edition of Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, due out on April 9. Fans have also been able to hear "Country Does" and "Waves," both of which Bryan shared when announcing the record in a Facebook livestream.

"With COVID and everything, we had some extra songs that we were able to write and record," Bryan shares, adding to fans, "We miss you, we love you."

"Down to One" is Bryan's latest single from Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. It and the project's three previous singles, "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and "One Margarita," all hit No. 1; "Down to One," in fact, is Bryan's 26th career chart-topper.

Bryan has more big career moments in store for the coming weeks, too: The singer has returned for yet another stint judging American Idol on ABC alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The TV singing competition airs Sunday nights at 8PM ET.

