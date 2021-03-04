Cheyenne Restaurant Says It Will Now Comply With COVID Mandate

A Cheyenne restaurant which last month openly defied social distancing orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic not says it is being forced to comply with those restrictions.

Sanford's Grub and Pub earlier this year posted the notice shown below on its front door:

Doug Randall, Townsquare Media

But the eatery posted this statement on its Facebook page on Monday:

''It is with a heavy heart we must announce that we will be returning to 50% capacity for the foreseeable future. Due to continuous harassment and threats of losing the licenses necessary to operate our fine establishment made by the Laramie County Health Department, we must unfortunately comply with all social distancing and mask mandate orders to ensure our doors stay open to our loyal guests.

We deeply apologize for any inconvenience to our incredibly supportive guests through this matter.

To our unendingly loyal and hardworking employees: we apologize further if anyone should lose hours or positions entirely. We will desperately try to keep our wonderful family all together.

Despite all this however, we will continue to fight the good fight and remain so incredibly grateful for all the continued support the community has given us.''