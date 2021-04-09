Wyoming High School Track Schedule and Results: April 8-10, 2021

It’s Week 4 of the high school track and field season in the state.

Several meets will be taking place across the state beginning on Thursday, but there are four in-state events on Friday and five on Saturday. Some teams are attending a meet out-of-state. This is the schedule and the teams that are attending. The schedule is subject to change.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Basin Nation Outdoor Track Meet #1 in Gillette: Field Events at 9 a.m. & Track Events at 10 a.m. – Campbell County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Girls Team Scores: Sheridan 290, Thunder Basin 159, Campbell County 146

Boys Team Scores: Sheridan 320, Thunder Basin 176, Campbell County 85

D & D Invitational in Worland at 1:30 p.m. – Cody, Glenrock, Lander, Lovell, Powell, Shoshoni, Ten Sleep Thermopolis, Wind River, Worland

No Team Scores were kept.

Out-of-State Meets:

Sugar-Salem Invite in Sugar City, ID: Field Events at 2 p.m. & Track Events at 3:30 p.m. – Star Valley

The Braves picked up wins from Jacie Angell, Peter Visser, Valerie Jirak, and Sadie Hulse.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Absaraka Expo in Douglas – Buffalo, Burns, Douglas, Newcastle, Rawlins, Thermopolis, Torrington, Wheatland - Canceled

Lyman High School Invite in Lyman: Field Events at 11 a.m. & Track Events at 1:30 p.m. – Big Piney, Farson-Eden, Lyman, Mountain View

Girls Team Scores: Mountain View 240, Lyman 217, Big Piney 87, Farson-Eden 21

Torry Taylor from Big Piney wins the 100 & 200 meters. Elena Jensen of Lyman sweeps the 1600 & 3200 meters. Hallie Bluemel wins both the 100 & 300 hurdles. Sage Bradshaw of Lyman wins the long jump & high jump.

Boys Team Scores: Mountain View 248.5, Lyman 183.5, Big Piney 64, Farson-Eden 64

Alex Bradshaw of Lyman won the 400 meters, long jump, & triple jump. Ashton Schofield from Mountain View wins the 100 meters & high jump. Mountain View's Sam Porter won both hurdle races. Lyman's Jesse Fanos wins the 1600 & 3200 meters.

Meeteetse High School Invitational at 1 p.m. – Burlington, Dubois, Greybull, Kaycee, Meeteetse, Rocky Mountain, Shoshoni, St. Stephens, Western Heritage Lutheran Academy - Canceled

Okie Blanchard Invite in Cheyenne: Field Events at 9:30 a.m. & Track Events at 9:45 a.m. – Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Encampment, H.E.M., Laramie, Natrona County, Pine Bluffs, Rock River, Saratoga

Girls Team Scores: Cheyenne Central 138, Cheyenne East 127.50, Laramie 109.50, Cheyenne South 68, Pine Bluffs 40, Saratoga 27, H.E.M. 22, Encampment 20

South's Caydince Groth wins the 200 & 400 meters. East's Taliah Morris wins the 100 meters & long jump. Laramie's Taylor Gardner won the 100 hurdles & triple jump.

Boys Team Scores: Cheyenne East 142, Laramie 132, Cheyenne Central 128, Cheyenne South 52, Saratoga 43, Encampment 30, H.E.M. 4

Will Monger from Cheyenne Central won the 100, 200, & 400 meters. Laramie's Aidan Morris captured first-place in the 110 hurdles & long jump.

Out-of-State Meets:

Queen City Classic in Spearfish, SD: Canceled

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

L.A. Kohnke – Powell Athletic Roundtable in Powell at 9:15 a.m. – Burlington, Cody, Lovell, Meeteetse, Powell, Rocky Mountain, Worland

Ted Schroeder Tiger Invitational in Rock Springs: Field Events at 9 a.m. & Track Events at 10:30 a.m. – Big Piney, Cokeville, Encampment, Evanston, Farson-Eden, Green River, Kemmerer, Little Snake River, Mountain View, Pinedale, Riverton, Rock Springs

Tongue River Invitational in Dayton, WY: Field Events at 10 a.m. & Track Events at 11 a.m. – Big Horn, Greybull, Kaycee, Moorcroft, Sundance, Tongue River, Upton, Wright

Trojan Invitational in Casper at Kelly Walsh HS: Field Events at 10 a.m. & Track Events at 11 a.m. – Dubois, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Midwest, Natrona County, Thunder Basin, Wyoming Indian

Wheatland Invite #2 : at 10 a.m. – Chugwater, Douglas, Guernsey-Sunrise, H.E.M., Lusk, Newcastle, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland

Out-of-State Meet:

Bayard Invitational C-D Meet in Bayard, NE: Field Events at 9 a.m. & Track Events at 10:30 a.m. – Burns, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Southeast