In 2007, Luke Bryan heard himself on the radio for the first time -- it was his single "All My Friends Say." Since then, he has acquired the attention of country fans worldwide, who just can't resist the charm of one of the genre's fun-loving guys.

With more than 7 million records sold, ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, multi-platinum-certified albums and sold-out headlining tours, Bryan is now a mainstay in country music. Millions of fans have seen the "Rain Is a Good Thing" hitmaker in concert.

Flip through the photo gallery below to see some of the best pictures of Bryan live in concert. Readers will see him as a fresh-faced newbie and as the current superstar that country fans know today; no matter when throughout the years, Bryan has worked the stage and the crowd, proving himself to be one of country's best entertainers.

WATCH: How Well Do You REALLY Know Luke Bryan?