Add "helicopter pilot" to Luke Bryan’s impressive resume. The "Waves" singer recently took his wife and his mom for a ride, and his mother shared a hilarious video to social media documenting the experience.

The country superstar's mother, LeClaire Bryan, posted a video of the take-off, writing, "My first helicopter ride. Luke’s flying us. Real pilot also here. Damn I shoulda went shopping."

In the short clip, the feisty grandmother tells Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, that the helicopter feels like "it’s crackin’ up."

That gets a laugh from Caroline, who corrects her by saying, “Crackin'? You mean crankin'? I don't want it to crack up.’”

Especially since they were seconds from taking off. In the background of the video, the singer announces, "About 15 seconds 'til we got air."

In May, Jason Aldean told 99.5 QYK that Bryan "bought a helicopter because he didn’t want to have to drive back and forth to the airport.”

Aldean added, “He’s like, ‘Hey, I’ll come to pick you up,' and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna get in a helicopter with you, I got news for ya.'"

Aldean recently joined Bryan on stage for his Nashville show along with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Morgan Wallen.

Bryan is currently on the road for his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which runs through November. Several festival dates are also on his calendar, including his Crash My Playa event slated for January of 2022.

Bryan is also preparing to reprise his role as an American Idol judge for Season 20 in 2021 alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Remote auditions are scheduled to begin this week.

44 Reasons You've Gotta Love Luke Bryan: