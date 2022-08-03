Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have been hitched for two years! The pair each took to social media individually to mark the occasion and gush about their partner, with the superstar calling his wife — a new mother to the couple's child — an "angel."

"Can’t believe it’s been 2 years since I got to marry this angel," he writes next to a photo from their wedding on Aug. 1, 2020. "@nicolejcombs you make everyday of my life better than the one before. I love you so much and I can’t wait for all the good times still to come with you and our little family."

In her post, Nicole shares her joy for doing life with her husband by her side.

"To a lifetime of happy anniversaries I love you & I love doing life with you @lukecombs," she writes.

The two wed in August 2020 at their home in southern Florida. Getting married during a pandemic proved to be a bit difficult, and at the time, the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" artist told Taste of Country Nights that they had to change their venue just weeks before the big day.

Despite the pivot, Combs said, "We made it happen. It was really great. It was really perfect and I wouldn't have changed it for anything, to be honest with you."

The Combs family grew to three earlier this summer, as the couple welcomed a baby boy named Tex Lawrence. Nicole revealed that their son's name was inspired by her husband's great uncle, Tex, and her father, Lawrence.

The "Doin This" singer takes his new role as a father very seriously and has talked openly about losing weight so he can be around to watch his son grow up. Combs wants to be very present in his life, but that doesn't mean we'll see Tex on the road anytime soon.

"I think you need at least a year before the road thing," he tells Country Countdown USA. "We don't even take our dog on the road because we feel it affects his quality of life. We want to be sure we have this parenting thing down before we take it on the road."

While Combs' touring schedule is light right now, he will close out the year on his Middle of Somewhere Tour. He'll be doing back-to-back shows at each stop between Sep. 2 and Dec. 10. Buy Luke Combs tickets here.