Singer, songwriter and actor Mark Collie's "The Son of a Gun" honors the men and women of the military, and its accompanying music video is a cinematic tribute to their service and sacrifices. The new clip is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play above to watch.

Collie co-wrote "The Son of a Gun" with Jonathan Hensleigh, a filmmaker (Die Hard With a Vengeance, The Punisher) who also directed the song's accompanying music video. It was their first time writing together, and Collie says Hensleigh "came up with the idea, and it really fit the album and gave us an opportunity to recognize and honor those who keep us safe and free."

"It started with a conversation about our World War II survivor fathers," recalls Hensleigh. "Men who had to carry a firearm in the line of duty, and what effect that has on a person when they return from combat."

"The Son of a Gun" is due out widely on Friday (April 9). It will be included on Collie's forthcoming new album, Book of My Blues, which is due out later this year.

Collie made his debut in country music with 1990's Hardin County Line. His most well-known singles include the Top 5 "Even the Man in the Moon Is Cryin'" and "Born to Love You," a Top 10 hit. He's also written songs for artists including Tim McGraw, Martina McBride and Garth Brooks.

Collie's acting roles include parts in Walker, Texas Ranger and Nashville. He's also a military supporter and winner of the U.S. Air Force's American Spirit Award for his efforts; the namesake of Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Mark Collie Chair in Diabetes Research, which supports diabetes research and care at the Nashville hospital; and, with his wife Tammy, an advocate for incarcerated men and women preparing for release from prison.

Fans can keep up with Collie's new music plans at MarkCollie.com.