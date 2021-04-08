Laramie Brewfest Returns For 2021

Finally, we will have our beer and drink it, too! It was announced via a Facebook Post on Laramie Brewfest's Facebook page that the widely popular craft beer festival that takes place annually in Downtown Laramie, will return for 2021, after missing 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The festival is set for July 10th.

Save the Date for July 10th! Laramie Brewfest is coming back this summer. And we are celebrating the 15th year of this event!

Yes, let's celebrate 15 years of beer! We're not only celebrating tons of great breweries coming into the Gem City, but the benefit to the community through fundraising for this event is huge and was sorely missed last year with the event's cancellation.

Check out this cool video that Laramie Main Street created for the event, which will be held on July 10th.

That should get you in the spirit, ya know, 3 months in advance. I mean, wow, this is happening 3 months from Saturday. 2021 is turning up aces for us with all the beer festivals in Wyoming returning.

Tickets are not for sale, just yet. BUT, they are looking for volunteers and sponsors. Volunteering at a beer festival might be the best volunteer opportunity you have all year. People are happy to see you when you're giving them beer, just putting it out there. The event itself does a lot of goodwill for Laramie, so it's a win-win for everyone.

I can't wait to see you in Downtown Laramie! It's going to be a great festival, I can feel it!