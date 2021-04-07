A public service announcement was released by Albany County Public Health to provide current information on the status of COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the county

The Albany County Vaccine Clinic will be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations (no appointment necessary) on Friday (April 9). Visit the Old Armory Friday between 9 am–5 pm to receive your vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccinations are now open to everyone in the general public, aged 16 years of age and above. - Albany County Public Health