A New Coffee Joint, The Human Bean, is Open in Laramie

One of the national leaders in drive-thru specialty coffees and other premium beverages has a franchise in Laramie that has opened up. A new franchise of the national chain, The Human Bean, will be the first of its kind to be located in the state of Wyoming.

Matt and Davina Lockhart of Purple Hippo, LLC own and operate the new franchise in Laramie, located at 2700 East Grand Avenue. Matt and Davina are both alumni from the University of Wyoming and have each spent over 20 years in the local community.

The Human Bean of Laramie has its own Facebook page and they have been constantly giving updates on the new franchise location along with its opening.

For those unfamiliar with The Human Bean, the company was originally founded in Oregon in the late 1980s and now has over 200 locations nationwide that either open or are currently under development in 23 states. Now, Wyoming gets to be one of those states with the new Laramie location.

There is even a deal for you just for downloading The Human Bean Rewards app. You can get $2 off your first purchase while getting your favorite drink with contactless payment. Their rewards app will also give access to exclusive offers, a free birthday drinks, and more rewards.

Based on their Facebook page, customers have been raving about the new location in Laramie so far. It seems like it would be worth making a stop by to grab a drink for the day. Their daily hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. To contact them by phone, you can call 307-761-2264.