I feel like May 1st is a day that's circled on everyone's calendar as the begging of Spring in Wyoming. We have tons of events and things reopening this upcoming weekend, and I'm here for it. The Downtown District Authority is so excited that they're putting on a parade, a bicycle parade. The celebration was announced on the Downtown Cheyenne Facebook Page.

The event is set to remind everyone that you can use the ReRide Program with the rentable bicycles in Downtown Cheyenne. This is actually, a really cool program, you can cruise around Downtown on one of these bicycles, and this weekend, you can enter a parade! Here are some details from the Facebook Page.

On Saturday, May 1st, join us on the Depot Plaza for the bicycle parade through Downtown Cheyenne. Parade Line-Up begins at 10:00am and the parade begins at 11:00am. As a part of the fun, we invite all participants to decorate their bicycle to show off their style in the parade. Prizes will be awarded for the best bicycle decorations. **In order for your bicycle to be eligible for prizes, you must register in order to receive a parade number.**

This event is free and all ages are welcome to the event, though, they want anyone under 12 to be accompanied by an adult. You also have to wear a helmet. With that minor red tape, this still sounds like a great way to bring in May and what is really spring here in the Cowboy State.