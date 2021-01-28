‘The Mighty Ducks’ Return In First Disney Plus Series Teaser

The Flying V is almost ready to fly again.

Disney has announced the premiere date for its new Mighty Ducks TV series, which is officially titled The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. The show stars Emilio Estevez, reprising his role from the beloved ’90s film series as Coach Gordon Bombay. He’s lured out of retirement by a mom (played by Lauren Graham) who wants to start her own hockey team with her son after he’s cut from the modern-day Ducks.

The news was revealed in the first teaser for the series. Watch it below:

The original creator of The Mighty Ducks film series, Steve Brill, worked on the new show as co-creator and executive producer, along with Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa. Here’s the official synopsis:

In the 10-episode season set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

In featuring a blend of old and new characters, and reconsidering a classic franchise in a modern context, Game Changers looks like it could be Disney+’s answer to Cobra Kai, which has revitalized The Karate Kid series for the 2020s. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres on Disney+ on March 26.