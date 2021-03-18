‘The Mighty Ducks’ Series Features a Reunion of the Original Cast

Oh man, this is giving me some mighty feelings about the nature of mortality.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is coming to Disney+ in a few weeks. The show features a new cast of kids forming their own underdog hockey team that gets Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) — the famed coach of the three Mighty Ducks movies — to help teach them his secrets.

Naturally, that raises the question: If Gordon Bombay is on this show, who else from the old Mighty Ducks films is going to show up with him? Apparently, the answer is “A lot of grown-up child actors.” The franchise’s creators told Entertainment Weekly that a whole bunch of the classic Ducks will appear on Episode 6 of the show. The returning actors include Elden Henson (Fulton), Matt Doherty (Averman), Vinny La Russo (Adam), Garret Henson (Guy), Justin Wong (Kenny), and Marguerite Moreau (Connie). Sorry, there’s no Joshua Jackson or Kenan Thompson appearance — at least not this season.

Estevez explained to EW that the show’s reunion is precipitated by an in-story reunion of former Ducks players...

‘We discover that Bombay hasn't been invited to the gala because he doesn't represent the best of what the Ducks stand for now; they've become this ultra-competitive, sort of new bad guys.’ The scene where Bombay reunites with his old players is ‘great,’ Estevez adds, ‘but Bombay doesn’t tell the gang that he wasn’t invited to the gala, and it gets a little dark. He splits from the gang because of a miscommunication. So the beginning of the sequence is super positive and super exciting, but subsequently, it goes off the rails.’

Yes, there are photos of the grown-up Mighty Ducks as well. Prepare to feel incredibly old in 3... 2... 1...

Aaaaaaand I officially feel mighty old. The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 26.

