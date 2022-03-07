Miranda Lambert and Elle King got the party started early at the 2022 ACM Awards with a win for Video of the Year for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

The competition couldn’t have been hotter, as the two female powerhouses were up against a slew of country music's biggest artists: "Famous Friends" by Chris Young and Kane Brown, "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" from Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton, "If I Didn't Love You" from Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood and "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were all nominated.

The "Drunk" video was produced by Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards and James Stratakis and directed by Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos and certainly added to the strength of the Top 10 smash hit which has amassed more than 210 million on-demand streams to date.

“I think this fun song was born from our becoming friends over the last couple of years," Lambert once said of the party ready song.

"We are new friends but it really feels like we are old friends and I felt like that immediately when I met her at one of her shows," she added. "Since then, we’ve toured together and sang on stage together, hung out and partied together, recorded together, and so much more. This song just feels like the natural transition to the after party.”