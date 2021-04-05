Cheyenne Animal Shelter does a ton of awesome work for our local community and the homeless and displaced pets around the Cheyenne area. This week kicks off a collaboration between Cheyenne Animal Shelter and North Shore Animal League America for their Tour For Life Event. This is the "world's largest national cooperative adoption event".

So, what does this mean? The collaboration between the organizations is giving discounts on adoptions at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, this week only. If you've been thinking of adding a new addition to your family, dog or cat, this is the week to do it. Adoption fees for dogs will be 20 percent off and cats will be free. On top of this, Purina will throw in some giveaways, while supplies last.

If you're interested in checking out some of the pets available at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, you can look here. Don't forget that the shelter is still working on Covid-19 protocols, so you'll have to make an appointment to meet the pets. To make the process smoother, fill out an application and submit it on the shelter's website prior to your appointment. Once the application is submitted, you can make the appointment to meet your new family member online.

This event will last this entire week, so make sure you check out all the cool cats and kittens and big ole woofers as soon as possible to take advantage of this great deal! They also have some great TikTok videos for you to get an idea for some of the pets personalities.